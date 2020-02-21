Women’s financial empowerment crucial for development: speakers

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at the conclusion of a three-day workshop here on Wednesday maintained that the role of women is vital to developing a peaceful and a tolerant society, and that a community based on the principles of social inclusion in line with the spirit of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan is the way forward towards establishing peace and prosperity in the country. The workshop titled ‘Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan Envoy of Peace: Vision 2020’ was organized by Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi in collaboration with government of Punjab. A large number of faculty members, academics and students attended the event. The three-day seminar is first of the series of programs to be held with the objective to highlight the role of women for establishing a peaceful and stable Pakistan. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan was the chief guest while Minister Women Development Punjab Ashifa Riaz Fatyana was the guest of honour. The speakers stressed the need for socio-economic independence of women to counter the prevalent challenges like hatred, extremism, violence and terrorism.

“Women are natural leaders and they have the key to peace and development of a nation,” Ali Muhammad Khan said while addressing the seminar. “The time has come for young women to realize their potential and skills. Valuable role of women within family and the society to counter extremism and terrorism cannot be denied,” he added. Ashifa Riaz Fatyana talked about the importance of women as catalysts of change in the society. She said the women constitute half of population of the country and therefore have a significant role to play in the societal development. Separately, a two-day seminar titled ‘Islamic Perspective of Socio-economic Development in Light of Paigham-e-Pakistan’ was organized at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muzzafarabad, in collaboration with the governments of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Paigham-e-Pakistan.