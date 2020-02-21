First lady’s son accused of illegal detention with police help

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notice to Ibrahim Maneka, son of Khawar Maneka and Bushra Bibi, to explain his position in the wake of allegations of kidnapping two brothers with the assistance of police and demanding Rs15 million for damaging his precious car.

Muhammad Mohsin approached the LHC for the recovery of his brothers, pleading that his brothers had business terms with Ibrahim Maneka and one of his brothers Ijaz borrowed a car from Maneka. Unfortunately, the car got damaged in a road accident and Maneka started demanding a huge amount.

He said Maneka is an influential person and got picked his two brothers Ijaz and Ahsan with the help of local police. The petitioner said he approached Ibrahim for the release of his brothers but he declined to do so until the payment of a huge amount.

The petitioner said Rs 1 million has already been paid to Maneka, but he is asking for Rs15 million. A public prosecutor presented a reply to the court on behalf of police and stated that both the alleged detainees are neither required in any case nor were taken into custody in any case.

Justice Anwarul Haq Punhun issued notices to Ibrahim Maneka for February 24.