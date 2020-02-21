Awareness session on child protection

Rawalpindi : Attock Sahara Foundation (ASF) in collaboration with Sahil Foundation conducted an awareness session on child protection at Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), says a press release.

The event was participated by principals and teachers from 20 government and private schools of the vicinity, doctors from Attock Hospital Pvt. Limited (AHL), members of civil society organisations, CBA representatives from ARL, housewives from local community, representatives of National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) and prayer-leaders of local mosques.

In the session audience were educated through lectures, presentations and animated videos on the environment which leads to child abuse and precautionary measures were also highlighted to avoid such situations. It was emphasised by ASF representative to the participants and particularly teachers to share this information with the students and fellow teachers.