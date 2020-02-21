Business park opening in March

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Sheikhupura next month, a statement said on Thursday.

This was disclosed during the 141st meeting of the board of directors of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) under the chairmanship of Syed Nabeel Hashmi, it added.

Appreciating the interest shown by the board members in the business plan, the company chairman said the establishment of business park will go a long way in realising the concept of the state-of-the-art business park, fetching foreign direct investment and paving the way for not only industrial growth, but also providing vast opportunities of employment in the province. It will contribute to Pakistan’s GDP, increase exports and would also encourage the import substitution, he added.