Salman in lead as Pro category begins in JA Zaman Golf

LAHORE: The professional golf stars of Pakistan charged off in this four-day golf classic after Hamid Zaman, head of J.A. Zaman family, hit the opening shot to initiate action in the professionals category of this grand event at the remarkable Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

In excellent weather and impressive playing conditions, a young upcoming golf professional of Lahore Gymkhana managed to radiate and shine in the first round of this four rounds competition by displaying command and control over his game.

All through the first eighteen holes,Salman played like a premier and illustrious golfer and hit his tee shots on all the par four and par fives to perfection and while he attained a distance of 300 yards plus through every hit ,the fairways approach shots were equally on target and enabled him to compile a sparkling and lustrous score of gross 68,four under par.

His round of the day was bogie free and the flamboyant birdies came on holes 4,8,10 and 17 while fourteen holes were regulation pars .And what needs to be added here that on the par three, fourth hole which represents the hole for hole in one ,his shot was absolutely on target but he missed the ultimate prize by an inch and half.

As for the other 99 competing professional aspirants ,the established one who stood out was Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison. He came up with a commendable round of gross 70 ,two under par and is placed two strokes behind the leader ,Salman Akhter .Other accomplished champions in line for honors and lucrative cash prizes are Jafal Hussain (Gymkhana) at a score of gross 71 ,followed closely by Muhammed Shabbir ,the number one ranked player at a score of gross 72.Also at 72 is Asher Masih (Gymkhana).

The amateur golfers of recognition enter the contest from Friday.