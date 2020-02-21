PCB suspends Umar Akmal

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1* of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments,” the PCB said. Meanwhile discarded international all-rounder Anwar Ali will replace Umar Akmal in the Quetta Gladiators’ line-up for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 following the event’s technical committee’s approval.

The technical committee is headed by the PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and it includes Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem. The 32-year-old comes in as a Silver category player. He has turned out for Quetta Gladiators in all previous editions, scoring 191 runs and taking 23 wickets in 32 HBL PSL matches.