PSL-5: Lahore Qalandars face Multan Sultans today

LAHORE: Starting the Pakistan Super League-5 on a positive note is surely in back of the mind of every participating team. With a same convulsive approach Lahore Qalandars and Multans Sultans would be entering this year’s edition against each other on Friday, February 21 here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Both these teams did not have anything to lose out of their rut following their hapless performances in the previous PSLs. Neither of the two came as a threat to the top contenders previously. But they are high in hope to turn the tables and earn a name from themselves on the field too. Qalandars and Sultans have all in them needed to challenge the best of the sides but how they would express it on the field is left to be seen to be successful from today. They were the bottom teams of the last edition, which they would like to forget and move forward to have a winning start.

Qalandars have in their line up batter like Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn who get a challenge from Multan Sultan’s prolific and talented bowlers like Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan and Khushdil Shah. Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar said that he has been attached the franchise for quite some time now and by taking leadership of the team he would try his best to live up to the expectations. Qalandars will also be relying on Mohammad Hafeez and Ben Dunk. David Wises down the order provide stability as all-rounder. Their bowling attack also have Haris Rauf, the star of BBL 2019-20 who will be backed by Usman Shinwari and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Captain of Multan Sultans Shan Masood has welcomed the decision of hosting entire PSL in Pakistan and said that his team will enter the ground with a winning spirit.

Shan Masood said that his team is well-balanced. “We have three leg spinners, one off-spinner while Junaid Khan and Sohail Tanvir are also available,” he added.

Andy Flower’s appointment may be vital for the Sultans, which did not have hard-hitters. But the pair of Shan Masood and James Vince, followed by Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara and above all Shahid Afridi in the middle-order can change the complexion of the match. Their attack led by T20 specialist bowler Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan and Imran Tahir are expected to play their part to support their batsmen.

Teams: Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Shaheen Afridi, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Ben Dunk (wk, AUS), M Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilbar Hussain, Chris Lynn (AUS), Samit Patel (ENG), Seekkuge Prasanna (SL), Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, U Shinwari, Dane Vilas (wk, SA), David Wiese (SA), Fakhar Zaman.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (c), Moeen Ali (ENG), Shahid Afridi, Fabian Allen (WI, from March 7), Zeeshan Ashraf, Bilawal Bhatti, Ravi Bopara (ENG), Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Wayne Madsen (ENG, until March 7), Rohail Nazir (wk), Rilee Rossouw (SA), Usman Qadir, Ali Shafiq, Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir (SA), Sohail Tanvir, James Vince (ENG).