Olympic hockey champion Danson-Bennett retires

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Great Britain women’s field hockey captain Alex Danson-Bennett announced her retirement from the sport on Thursday following a freak injury.
The 34-year-old was a member of the British team that won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she was the joint top-scorer. But she has not played since suffering a blow to her head 18 months ago. Danson-Bennett is Great Britain and England women’s all-time joint leading scorer with 115 goals in 306 appearances.
LONDON: Great Britain women’s field hockey captain Alex Danson-Bennett announced her retirement from the sport on Thursday following a freak injury.
The 34-year-old was a member of the British team that won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she was the joint top-scorer. But she has not played since suffering a blow to her head 18 months ago. Danson-Bennett is Great Britain and England women’s all-time joint leading scorer with 115 goals in 306 appearances.