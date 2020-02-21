Olympic hockey champion Danson-Bennett retires

LONDON: Great Britain women’s field hockey captain Alex Danson-Bennett announced her retirement from the sport on Thursday following a freak injury.

The 34-year-old was a member of the British team that won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she was the joint top-scorer. But she has not played since suffering a blow to her head 18 months ago. Danson-Bennett is Great Britain and England women’s all-time joint leading scorer with 115 goals in 306 appearances.