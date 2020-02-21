President, Sindh governor visit charitable eye hospital

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday visited an eye hospital in Korangi which is being run under network of a charity organisation, the Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT).

According to a press release, the president lauded the organisation for providing modern health facilities, ensuring cleanliness, and having state-of-the-art equipment and machinery at the hospital for eye treatment and operations.

The president said the charitable hospital of the LRBT in Korangi had been providing excellent health care services for patients belonging to low and middle-income families.

Dr Alvi said the network of charitable hospitals being run by the LRBT in the country had been rendering national-level services. He said everybody was under obligation to play their part for do some welfare work in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said the charitable hospitals of the LRBT had emerged as the best health facilities for providing eye related health care on a charity basis. He said the patients from other provinces also came to Karachi for getting treatment from the LRBT’s hospitals in the city.