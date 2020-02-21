PPY announces rally in support of army

Pakistan Patriotic Youth (PPY), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, will celebrate February 27 as Surprise Day and take out a procession from the Governor’s House up to Peshawar Press Club.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, the Pakistan Patriotic Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Adnan Samiullah Khan said their march would be meant to express their

solidarity with the Pakistan Army, which he said was playing their role for the integrity of the country.

Enumerating the achievements of the army, he said his organization would stand by the national institution in every difficult time.

Pakistan Patriotic Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Adnan Samiullah Khan said they had also planned various programmes to held in near future.