Allegri eyes coaching comeback

PARIS: Massimiliano Allegri is yet to decide where he will make his coaching comeback as he plots a return to the game next season, the Italian revealed in an interview with AFP on Thursday, amid rumours of serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Allegri is possibly the hottest free agent in football after leaving Italian champions Juventus last summer with five Serie A titles in as many years and two Champions League finals under his belt.

And the 52-year-old, who also won AC Milan’s last league title in 2011, confirmed his intention to end his break away from the game at the end of the current campaign.

“In September I need to come back. If I don’t I’ll get too used to being on holiday and I’ll never work again!” Allegri joked during the interview near PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium. “I still have three more months of holiday and that’s good for me.”

However the 52-year-old denied having been contacted by PSG sporting director Leonardo about replacing current coach Thomas Tuchel, and he refused to be drawn over where he might end up, insisting that he doesn’t know what he will do next.

“I won’t speak about my future, because there isn’t anything to talk about for now, and also because it would be disrespectful to the other coaches to do so,” Allegri said.

On Tuesday Allegri’s agent Giovanni Branchini said his client’s future lay away from Italy after an entire career as a player and manager in his home nation.