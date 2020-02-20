Policing to curb crimes in merged districts, says KP IGP

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Sanaullah Abbasi said on Wednesday that policing has been started in the merged districts and it would curb crimes. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of elders at the Mardan Police Lines and later talking to the media.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Special Branch Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Range Sher Akbar Khan, Commissioner Mutahir Zeb Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir, other officials, members of the dispute resolution councils (DRCs), lawyers and traders were present.

A police contingent presented salute to the provincial police officer as he arrived at the police lines. The police chief placed visited memorial of police martyrs.

The police chief said that DRCs were performing well throughout the province. He said that representation should also be given to women in the DRCs. “If the representation of every class is there in the DRC, the rights of all segments of society will be protected,” he argued.

The police chief said, however, that a final decision would be made by the judiciary. Abbasi said that the West was also following the DRC type of system. He said he would try his best to bring more improvement in the KP Police and particularly its relations with the public.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Mardan Range Sher Akbar Khan, DRC Chairman Ihsanullah Bacha, District Bar Association president Asif Iqbal advocate and Convener Afghan Transit Trade Committee Zahir Shah welcomed the police chief and also appreciated the Mardan Police performance.

Security for polio teams: Meanwhile, IGP also directed officials to ensure perfect security to the polio vaccinators to get Pakistan rid of the crippling polio disease. He reviewed the overall security situation in Mardan, and particularly apprised himself about the security arrangements made for the ongoing polio campaign.

the police chief said he would ensure security to the polio workers as they were doing a great service to the country. He said the police force was working side by side with the health workers for the eradication of the polio disease.

During his visit to the Police School of Public Disorder and Riot Management Mardan, the principal and the director academic gave a presentation. The police chief appreciated the role played by the institution in the training of the police personnel.