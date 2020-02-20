NUST wins Imagine Cup

Islamabad: Microsoft Pakistan announced NUST - Flowlines (aka.ms/flowlines) as the Pakistan winner of the ‘Imagine Cup 2020’ at a ceremony held at the Pak-China Friendship Centre. Their idea to use augmented reality to connect its users with the physical world was declared winner among 60 finalist teams from across the country.

Imagine Cup is a global competition for students aged 16 years plus. For nearly two decades, students from around the world have been participating in Microsoft’s global technology competition to bring their unique tech solutions to life.

Congratulating the winners of this year’s national finals, HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri said, “Imagine Cup is all about innovation, transformation and what comes next. Imagine Cup continues to cultivate a spirit of social and technological entrepreneurship, empowering students to use their creativity to address real societal problems through technology.