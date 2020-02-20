Aulakh meets PHF secretary

LAHORE: Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa and head coach Kh Junaid had a meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) office at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, while talking to PHF officials said that Sports Board Punjab is ready to extend every kind of assistance for the promotion of hockey. “Pakistan has ruled the world hockey for several decades. We will utilise all resources for regaining of lost golry in hockey and we are quite confident to achieve our objective in near future”.

Meanwhile, Adnan Arshad Aulakh along with Director Admin Javed Chohan and Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti also thanked SJAL for its effective role for making historic Kabaddi World Cup 2020 a highly successful event.

SJAL office-bearers and senior journalists warmly received DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at SJAL office. Aulakh, on this occasion, said that all the reporters of electronic and print media gave excellent coverage to Kabaddi World Cup 2020 matches under the banner of SJAL. “The outstanding coverage of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 sent a positive message to international community besides promoting a soft image of country,” he added.