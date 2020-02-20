Digital landscape

The primary purpose of every person is to attain contentment from their personal, social and professional life. When university students draw near to their graduation, they start to fret over whether they will be able to get a job with a handsome salary. This concern needlessly worries them. I find it needless because this negativity is harboured without any solution. It is also true that around half of all graduates don’t find a job upon entering the market; even those that do are often disappointed due to the chasm between the reality of their work and their prior expectations.

However, as technology evolves it creates a plethora of opportunities, particularly in the realm of freelancing. Many seem to think that IT is only meant for those with an extensive background in computer science. In fact, young graduates from a variety of backgrounds can create their own market and sell their skills and services. Of late, it is encouraging to see that a large percentage of those working for online platforms are recent graduates. To thrive amidst the ongoing digital revolution prospective employees must seek to be flexible, dexterous and up to date with the pace of technological change.

Zoya Memon

Sukkur