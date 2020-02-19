close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Rabia wins gold in Glasgow Open Weightlifting

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistani woman weightlifter Rabia Shehzad has raised the country’s flag sky high in Glasgow.Rabia represented Pakistan in the Glasgow Open Classic Weightlifting Championship 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland and became Pakistan's first female weightlifter to win a gold medal in the global event. She shared a photo after her success on Instagram account. Rabia wrote that while being a girl, she traveled from Karachi to Manchester and Manchester to Glasgow alone and managed to win a gold medal.

More From Sports