Wed Feb 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Civil Services Academy Hockey Tourney ends

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

LAHORE: Muhammad Ali Johar House defeated Sir Sayed House by 1-0 in a thrilling final in the Men’s competition at 47th Common Civil Services Academy Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Stadium, pitch 2 on Tuesday.

Faizan was adjudged best player of the boys’ tournament.In girls’ event, Iqbal House edged out Liaqat House by 1-0 margin through penalty shootouts. The match was tied at 0-0 in the regular time. Tayyaba Iftikhar remained the best player in the girls’ tournament. Over 300 male and female officers participated in the tournament. Supporters of both the teams supported their favourite teams through loud slogans.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Director General Civil Services Academy Sohail Amir were the guests of honour at the closing ceremony.

They also distributed trophies among winners and runners-up on this occasion.Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Zulfiqar Younis, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami and a large number of hockey lovers were also present on this occasion.

