close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

PCB Cricket Committee meeting today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

LAHORE: The PCB Cricket Committee will hold its first meeting of the year on February 19 (today) at a local hotel in Karachi. This will be the first of the four gatherings that the revamped committee, under Iqbal Qasim, will have in 2020.

Misbah-ul-Haq, chief selector and head coach of Pakistan national men’s team, will give presentation on the team’s performance since his appointment during the meeting. Urooj Mumtaz will speak about women cricket besides review of the domestic season and of ICC’s pitch consultant Andy Atkinson’s report. The outcomes of the meeting will be shared on February 20.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports