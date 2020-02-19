PCB Cricket Committee meeting today

LAHORE: The PCB Cricket Committee will hold its first meeting of the year on February 19 (today) at a local hotel in Karachi. This will be the first of the four gatherings that the revamped committee, under Iqbal Qasim, will have in 2020.

Misbah-ul-Haq, chief selector and head coach of Pakistan national men’s team, will give presentation on the team’s performance since his appointment during the meeting. Urooj Mumtaz will speak about women cricket besides review of the domestic season and of ICC’s pitch consultant Andy Atkinson’s report. The outcomes of the meeting will be shared on February 20.