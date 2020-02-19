IHC seeks arguments in case challenging eight ordinances

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought final arguments on the next hearing of a petition challenging eight presidential ordinances.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that it was an important subject and the court wanted to clear it. The bench also sought assistance from an amicus curiae on the next hearing. The chief justice asked the additional attorney general to satisfy the bench how this legislation was correct.

He observed that ordinances could only be issued in emergency situations in accordance with Article 89 of the Constitution. He asked if the executive was authorized to issue ordinance in normal circumstances.

The counsel for the petitioner apprised the bench that former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani wanted to give arguments in this case and prayed the court to grant ten days in this regard. Whether an institution established under an Act of Parliament could be removed through an ordinance, Justice Minallah questioned. The court adjourned hearing of the case till March 12. The petition was moved by the PML-N lawmaker Barrister Shahnawaz Ranjha.