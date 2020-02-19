Private hospitals don’t take care of patients: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday said private hospitals did not take care of patients. He made these remarks while heading a three-member bench of the apex court with Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, which heard the case regarding overcharging, lack of facilities, carelessness and negligence in private medical sector hospitals. During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that patients were dying due to the negligence of doctors.