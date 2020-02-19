Fallen pole not ours: K-Electric

This is with reference to the photo published in The News on February 18 of a fallen pole outside the boundary wall of the Mazar-e-Quaid. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the K-Electric said it would like to point out that the pole in question is not an electricity pole and does not belong to it. The power utility would also like to take this opportunity to reiterate that safety is a combined responsibility and appeals to the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps and remove such public safety hazards at the earliest.