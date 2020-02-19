close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 19, 2020

Fallen pole not ours: K-Electric

Karachi

 
February 19, 2020

This is with reference to the photo published in The News on February 18 of a fallen pole outside the boundary wall of the Mazar-e-Quaid. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the K-Electric said it would like to point out that the pole in question is not an electricity pole and does not belong to it. The power utility would also like to take this opportunity to reiterate that safety is a combined responsibility and appeals to the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps and remove such public safety hazards at the earliest.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi