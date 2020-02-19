Quetta attack

Balochistan appears to be facing a new wave of terrorism; there have been frequent blasts since the beginning of this year. This Monday terrorists once again broke the peace of Quetta by planting a suicide bomber at a rally of the Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jammat (ASWJ). Although Pakistan has made remarkable progress in the war against the terrorism, terrorists still manage to exploit lapses in security arrangements and kill scores of innocent citizens. To counter this new wave of terrorism our law-enforcement agencies need to be proactive and accelerate intelligence based operations against sleeper cells that have embedded themselves among the population. Furthermore, increased vigilance at the porous Afghan border is of the utmost priority and last but not least madarsah reforms are long overdue.

Adnan Shah

Khairpur