National Kyokushin prize distribution

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The prize distribution, awards and certificate giving ceremony of 23rd National Iko-Matsushima Kyokushin Championship were held here at Kyokushin headquarters here.

Mian Safder Hussain, CEO Copper Cable, was the chief guest of the ceremony which was also attended by boys and girls players who got first position in the national championship. Along with Atta Hussain Butt, President kyokushin Pakistan, Faisal Abbas chairman kyokushin organization, Sana ullah, Jamshed Alishba Zahra, Saima Batool international Karate, Saira Saeed international Karate and other senior international players also attended the ceremony.