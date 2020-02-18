Subhan edges out Japanese in ITF Jr Tennis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Subhan bin Salik (PAK) edged out Ook Aoi (JPN) in a three-set thriller to move into the second round of the Tajammul/Dilawar Abbas memorial ITF Junior Tennis at the PTF Complex on the opening day Monday.
Subhan rallied back to beat Ook Aoi 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. In the first set score went up to 4-4 as both players held their respective serves. Ook Aoi won the first set at 6-4 by breaking 10th game of Subhan in which he also hit one double fault. In the second set Subhan took 5-1 lead by breaking first and third game of Ook Aoi (JPN).
Japanese player fought back and reduced the lead. Subhan went on to win the second set at 6-4 by holding his own serve with the help of rasping ace.
In the final set Subhan again built up 3-1 lead by breaking first game of Ook Aoi in which he made three double faults. Pakistan leading junior went on to win the set 6-3 by breaking last game of his opponent. The match lasted for one hour and 30 minutes. Fourth seed Ahmed Kamil (Pakistan) struggled to beat Agha Raahim (UK) in a well-contested match 6-4, 6-4. Kerem Ozlale (TUR) made the first upset in the tournament when he eliminated 7th seed Zalan Khan (Pakistan) 6-3 7-5.
Earlier, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association and Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Lt. Col. Gul Rehman Secretary PTF, all foreign players and coaches participated in the opening ceremony.
Results: Boys singles (first round): Chun Tang (TPE) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Souta Oomura (JPN) bt Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) 6-0 6-0; Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) bt Kuan Chang Huang (TPE) 6-2, 6-3; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) bt Agha Raahim (GBR) 6-4, 6-1; Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-1, 6-3; Aryan Giri (NEP) bt Araiz Malik (PAK) 6-2, 6-3; Qwyn Quittner (AUS) bt Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-0, 6-0; KeremOzlale (TUR) bt Zalan Khan (PAK) 6-3, 7-5; Tuna Nergizoglu (TUR) bt Abdullah Ahmad (GBR) 6-0, 6-0; IustinBelea (ROU) bt Farman Shakeel (PAK) 6-1, 6-3, Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) bt Ook Aoi (JPN 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Abdullah (PAK) bt Min-Hung Kao (TPE) 6-2, 6-3.
