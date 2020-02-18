Bhutto Zardari, CM Sindh express deep grief over PPP MPA’s killing

SUKKUR: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and others expressed their condolences to Hameed Ansari on the murder of his wife, PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari, in Naushahro Feroze.

Both the leaders inquired about the details of assassination of Shahnaz Ansari from her husband, asking further about the letter which the deceased wrote to the deputy commissioner and SSP Naushahro Feroze concerning security threat. Sources said her husband told Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take action against DC and SSP due to their alleged negligence as his wife was not provided security despite various death threats.

Bilawal directed CM Sindh to assure the arrest of all alleged suspects of the murder within 24 hours and he also took notice on the MPA’s husband’s complaint that the government officials were not entertaining his request. Sources said the CM Sindh informed the chairman PPP that he had already talked to IGP Sindh. The sources further said the CM Sindh had complained to the PPP chairman that the IGP instead of complying his orders, he started defending SSP Naushahro Feroze.