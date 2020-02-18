close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Punjab CM condemns Quetta blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned blast occurred in Quetta. The CM expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and stated that cowardice acts of anti-state elements cannot dwindle high spirits of determined nation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan