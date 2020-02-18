Punjab CM condemns Quetta blast

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned blast occurred in Quetta. The CM expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and stated that cowardice acts of anti-state elements cannot dwindle high spirits of determined nation.