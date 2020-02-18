Engineers’ woes

There are serious flaws in the government’s engineering policy that have left Pakistani engineers feeling despondent. On the hand, there is an increasing number of private institutes offering a wide variety of engineering degrees but on the other hand the job market for engineers is shrinking. The country’s engineers have largely been left to fend for themselves in these tough times. Many private institutions are mandated to open engineering institutions and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), the government body for registering the institutions related to engineering, is least bothered to ensure whether these institutions maintain the required standards.

The government and the PEC must consider the implications of giving certification to more engineering institutions, especially to the private institutes. Also, the PEC is requested to conduct a test of all engineers, similar to the one taken by law graduates before they can receive their degrees. This would help restore the quality of engineers being produced by the universities of Pakistan.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur