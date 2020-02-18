Hubco to set up recycling project

News Desk

­KARACHI: A delegation of Hub Power Company (HUBCO) visited the office of SITE Association of Industry (SAI) President Suleman Chawla and discussed plans to build a domestic effluent recycling project to provide consistent and reliable industrial grade water to the industry, a statement said on Monday.

The project will largely focus on recycling 50 million gallons of domestic effluent water/day for industrial consumption with the use of reverse osmosis process to ensure consistent output quality, it added.

HUBCO has submitted draft proposals to the Sindh government, and the subsequent bidding for the project is likely to commence soon. Chawla said that SITE industrial area is dominated by textile sector, which is the backbone of the country’s exports.

The production is heavily dependent on water and due to the current shortage and unreliable supply, the production and growth of the industry is hindered, he added. Consequently, the exports and economy of Pakistan is suffering. Unavailability of water is a major impediment for the industrial growth in SITE industrial area. In addition, such projects would also have a positive environmental impact.