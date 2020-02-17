Journalist's body recovered from canal

SUKKUR: The body of a local journalist was recovered from a canal here on Sunday. Reports said a shepherd saw a body was floating in the Guddu Canal near Hallani in Naushahro Feroze. He, along with other local residents, brought the body out of the canal. Later, the body was identified as that of Mehrabpur journalist Aziz Ahmed Memon. Later, the body was taken to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The Mehrabpur Police said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the death. Awais Qureshi, personal attendant of the deceased, told the police that he left him near Sofai Sahatta village at around 10:00am, where he was invited, while the deceased's wife said that he left the house around 12:00pm.

Meanwhile, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Information Minister Nasir Shah ordered SSP Naushahro Feroze to furnish a report of the incident. Hafeez Memon, brother of the deceased journalist, said that unknown accused killed his brother.

Meanwhile, the APNS strongly condemned the murder of Aziz Memon, reporter of Daily Kawish and KTN Network, at Mehrabpur.

Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, have expressed their profound concern over the continued attacks and killing of media men in the line of professional duty. The recent murder of Aziz Memon by unknown killers suggests that the series of attacks against press and killing of journalists remains unchecked as the law enforcing agencies have failed to take action against the perpetrators of heinous crimes against the media and media men.