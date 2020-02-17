close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 17, 2020

Park claims 20th LPGA Tour title

Sports

AFP
February 17, 2020

ADELAIDE, Australia: South Korean great Park In-bee joined an illustrious group as a 20-time LPGA Tour winner Sunday with a commanding victory at the Australian Open — her first title in almost two years.

The seven-time major champion took a three-stroke lead into the final day at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club over Korean teenager Ayean Cho and despite a late wobble was never seriously threatened.

She stroked a one-over-par 74 in difficult, windy conditions to claim her first Australian Open by three shots from American Amy Olsen (70), and four ahead of France’s Perrine Delacour (73).

Cho shot a 77 to end six off the lead.

It was Park’s 20th career title, joining an exclusive club to achieve the feat including Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and South Korean trailblazer Pak Se-Ri.

The 31-year-old has endured injuries and travel fatigue in recent times and it was her first win since the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in mid-March 2018.

But she is now back in the winners’ circle as she chases a spot on the Korean team for the Tokyo Olympics this year so she can defend the gold medal she won at the Rio Games four years ago.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports