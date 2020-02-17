Park claims 20th LPGA Tour title

ADELAIDE, Australia: South Korean great Park In-bee joined an illustrious group as a 20-time LPGA Tour winner Sunday with a commanding victory at the Australian Open — her first title in almost two years.

The seven-time major champion took a three-stroke lead into the final day at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club over Korean teenager Ayean Cho and despite a late wobble was never seriously threatened.

She stroked a one-over-par 74 in difficult, windy conditions to claim her first Australian Open by three shots from American Amy Olsen (70), and four ahead of France’s Perrine Delacour (73).

Cho shot a 77 to end six off the lead.

It was Park’s 20th career title, joining an exclusive club to achieve the feat including Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and South Korean trailblazer Pak Se-Ri.

The 31-year-old has endured injuries and travel fatigue in recent times and it was her first win since the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in mid-March 2018.

But she is now back in the winners’ circle as she chases a spot on the Korean team for the Tokyo Olympics this year so she can defend the gold medal she won at the Rio Games four years ago.