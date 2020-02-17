Youth talking on cell hit to death by train

LAHORE :A 22-year-old youth was hit to death by a train when he talking on a cell phone while walking on railway tracks in Gujjar Colony at Chandrai, Kot Lakhpat, on Sunday. The victim was identified as Rizwan hailing from Liaqatabad. The witnesses, including a train official, saw the youth talking on the phone. The train driver gave horn but he apparently didn't hear that. The train couldn't be stopped in time to avoid hitting the youth. Investigation into the incident is underway. The death seemed to be accidental, not a suicide. The body was removed to morgue

