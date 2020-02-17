PHC judge praises Mardan district judiciary

MARDAN: Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim of the PHC on Sunday praised the district judiciary and appreciated the efforts of the judicial officials.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim visited the district courts in Mardan. He reviewed the last year performance of district judiciary and appreciated the efforts of the district judiciary for the dispensation of justice. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim met the judiciary officials as well.

He advised the judicial officials to decide the cases according to the requirements of the law so that people's confidence in the judiciary is enhanced.