Mon Feb 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Police organise free medical camp

Karachi

Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Police’s crime and investigation branch on Sunday organised a day-long free medical camp and treated over 500 patients suffering from various diseases on the premises of its office on Shahrah-e-Liaquat.

Police officer Nasir Sami, incharge of the camp, said the event had been arranged on the special directives of senior officers. He added that they had collaborated with the Essa Laboratories for the event in which medicines were provided free of charge and diagnostic tests offered.

“In the camp, doctors examined not only families of police personnel but also residents of the neighbouring localities,” Sami said. He added that the Special Branch and investigation department would organise free medical camps in different areas of the city to provide free medical facilities. At the end of the event, SSP Ghulam Shabbir Memon and DSP Dawad Akhund distributed certificates.

