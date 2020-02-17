Man killed outside in-laws’ house in Keamari

A man was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Karachi’s Katchi Para area in Keamari. According to the Jackson police, a team of investigators attended the crime scene and the man was rushed to the Civil Hospital Karachi where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased man was identified as 40-year-old Javed, son of Daud.

According to SHO Malik Adil, the deceased person was waiting outside the house of his in-laws to meet his children when he came under attack. For three years, he said, the couple had been living separately due to a domestic dispute. The woman was living in her parent’s house, he said, adding that the man’s home and the residence of his in-laws were in the same area. The officer said the man was waiting outside the home of his in-laws to meet his children when an unidentified man came close to Javed and shot at him, he said.

The assailant managed to escape the scene, he said, suspecting that the man could have been killed over a personal enmity. A case has been registered against the unknown killer and an investigation is under way.

Woman robbed

A woman and her daughter were mugged by a robber inside their apartment in Karachi’s Garden West area. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday which showed that the robber came on a motorcycle and stopped a woman and her daughter at gun gunpoint on Friday.

As the woman and her daughter ran inside their apartment, the robber followed them and looted them inside the building. The man committed the robbery alone and then fled the scene. The police have registered a case against the unknown robber.