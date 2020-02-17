Restraining Trump

This refers to the news report ‘US Senate begins debate in a bid to restrict Trump’s Iran war powers’ (February 13, 2020). By making his staunchly pro-Israel son-in-law Jared Kushner his senior adviser on the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has contracted out the formation of America’s Middle East policy to hard-line Zionist politicians. No wonder, therefore, that the recent Middle East peace plan was rejected outright by the Palestinians along with most countries around the globe.

Trump recently assassinated the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, a de-facto act of war against Iran. If Trump is not restrained he could start a full-scale invasion of Iran and thus destabilize the whole region, which has yet to recover from earlier US invasions.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi