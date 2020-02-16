close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
February 16, 2020

AIOU extends assignments’ submission date

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended submission of assignments date of Matric and FA programmes for the Semester Autumn, 2019 till March 10, Considering the requests of students from different parts of the country.

The students enrolled in BA/Associate Degree, PTC, CT, B.Ed and all postgraduate programs could submit their all assignments upto April 15, a press release on Saturday said.

According to Director Regional Services, Inam Ullah Sheikh, all Regional Directors have been advised to inform the tutors concerned to receive assignments from students according to the extended dates.

