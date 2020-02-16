Faizan crowned Punjab Jr Tennis champ

LAHORE: Faizan Fayyaz clinched the SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 here at Punjab Tennis Courts at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday.

In the final Faizan had complete control over his game and his rival Bilal Asim to win in straight sets.

Zahra Suleman won the girls title with win over Labika Durab in straight sets. Other winners in different age groups were Maniya Minhas, Ameer MAzari-ZOhaib Afzal, Bilal Asim and Faizan Fayyaz-Bilal.

Chief guest of the day was Shehryar Salamat, Excetive Director Salamat School System while Mansoor Warrich Senior Vice President PLTA and secretary Punjab tennis Rashid Malik were also present on the occasion.

In the under-10 final, Haniya Minhas beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-1, in Boys/Girls Under-12 Final, Haniya Minhas beat Omer Jawad 8-3, in Boys/Girls U-12 Doubles Final, Ameer Mazari /Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Omer Jawad & Ismail Aftab 4-2, 4-1, in Under-14 Final, Bilal Asim (SICAS) beat Asad Zaman 6-2, 6-3, in Girls U-16 Final, Zahra Suleman beat Labika Durab 6-1, 6-1, in boys Under-18 Doubles Final, Faizan Fayyaz & Bilal Asim (SICAS) beat Zain Ul Abideen & Ifham Rana 4-2,4-2 and Boys U-18 Final, Faizan Fayyaz beat Bilal Asim (SICAS) 6-4, 6-2.