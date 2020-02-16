Eight injured in clash over land dispute

DIR: At least eight people from two groups were injured in Surbat area of Upper Dir district over a land dispute on Saturday.

Police said that two groups in Surbat locality had quarrelled over planting trees the other day and later they attacked one another with axes and sticks. At a result, eight persons from both sides were injured. A passenger vehicle was also badly damaged when both groups hit it with axes and sticks. The injured, including Chain Khan, Siyasat Rahman, Tahir Muhammad, Shah Faisal, Gul Muhammad, Shahid, and Bashir, were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dir town where their condition was declared stable. Police said they registered had cases and started investigation.