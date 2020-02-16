Cattle impounded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) impounded 44 cattle and imposed Rs18,000 fine on their owners in different parts of the provincial capital on Saturday.
According to an MCL spokesman, zonal squads of Wahga, Shalimar and Aziz Bhatti Town conducted raids during a campaign for cattle evacuation from urban areas.
The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) impounded 44 cattle and imposed Rs18,000 fine on their owners in different parts of the provincial capital on Saturday.
According to an MCL spokesman, zonal squads of Wahga, Shalimar and Aziz Bhatti Town conducted raids during a campaign for cattle evacuation from urban areas.