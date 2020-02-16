close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
February 16, 2020

Cattle impounded

Lahore

February 16, 2020

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) impounded 44 cattle and imposed Rs18,000 fine on their owners in different parts of the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to an MCL spokesman, zonal squads of Wahga, Shalimar and Aziz Bhatti Town conducted raids during a campaign for cattle evacuation from urban areas.

