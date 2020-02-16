FJWU organises mobile book bus fair

Rawalpindi : Library of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) with collaboration of Oxford University Press has arranged Mobile Book Bus Fair.

The purpose of the Book Fair to provide an opportunity to students and Faculty members for purchasing books of their interest under one roof and to promote reading habits among students. Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor, FJWU Dr. Samia Hamid said Mobile Bus Fair is very important and highly remarkable intellectual activity specifically for the promotion of book reading habits. "We are obliged to the Oxford University Press who participated and provide exposure to our students and faculty members who may not have enough inspiration to go to bookshops, she added.