IGP directs RPOs to beef up security of polio teams

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi (RPOs) on Friday directed the regional police officers (RPOs) to tighten security of the polio teams during the vaccination campaigns.

The IGP issued the directives in a video conference. He has started addressing video conferences to save time of the officers of different regions who had to come to Peshawar for every meeting. Abbasi directed the RPOs of Kohat, Mardan, Bannu as well as district police officers in these regions to ensure foolproof security for the polio campaign that is scheduled to begin from February 17.

He directed the officers to improve law and order in their respective regions besides tightening the noose around the drug dealers and other mafias. In the last anti-polio campaign, two polio workers were shot dead in Swabi district.