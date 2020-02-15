close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

13 killed, 25 injured as bus plunges into ravine

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

SUKKUR: As many as 13 people were killed and 25 others injured when a wedding-bus plunged into a deep ravine after its tie-rod broke in the Baraicha area near Suhbatpur, at the border of Balochistan and Qambar-Shahdadkot.

The Deputy Commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jaweed Ahmed Jaghirani, said the accident occurred due to breaking of tie rod of a wedding-bus in the Baraicha area near Suhbatpur of Balochistan and Qambar-Shahdadkot. He said rescue teams from Qambar-Shahdadkot immediately reached the spot for rescue operation.

The DC Qambar-Shahdadkot said his team faced serious difficulties during the rescue operation but they finally succeeded to bring the bodies out of the bus and shifted them to Kubo-Saeed Khan and Shahdadkot hospitals. He said emergency was announced in the hospitals, while hundreds of volunteers reached the hospitals to donate blood.

Jaweed Jaghirani said some injured were in critical condition and they were shifted to a Larkana hospital, saying that some 13 people were announced dead in the tragic incident and 25 others got injured. He said although the incident occurred in the limit of Jhal Magsi area of Balochistan, his team reached first to carry out rescue operations, saying the victims’ families belonged to the Shikarpur district.

