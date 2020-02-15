close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

Suspended Sehwan judge finally records statement

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

SUKKUR: The Civil Judge Sehwan, Imtiaz Bhutto, who was suspended due to alleged sexual-assault on a litigant woman in his chamber, reached the District and Sessions Court along with his lawyer to get pre-arrest bail on Friday.

Reports said DSP Aurangzeb Abbasi and Munir Abbasi told the court that the suspended judge was neither cooperating with the inquiry team nor recording his statement or providing blood samples for DNA test. During the hearing, the district and sessions judge directed the suspended judge Sehwan to record his statement and also ordered to provide blood samples for DNA test.

Later, Imtiaz Bhutto, on the directives of the court, recorded his statement to the inquiry team in the presence of the prosecutor, and categorically dismissed the allegation of sexual harassment.

After recording his statement, the lawyer of the suspended judge told the court that the statement of the woman should also be recorded. The court adjourned the hearing for February 21 and remarked that the accused should have to bear the cost of the DNA test.

A new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was set up by the DIGP Hyderabad to investigate the allegation of Salima Brohi, the rape victim, against the suspended Civil Judge Sehwan, Imtiaz Bhutto.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan