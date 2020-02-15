close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

MWM demands justice for Sehwan blast victims

Karachi

On the eve of the third anniversary of the suicide attack inside the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen on Friday demanded that the culprits behind the terror attack be brought to the court of justice.

Ali Hussain Naqvi, the MWM’s provincial deputy secretary general, said that the suicide attack on the shrine of a Sufi saint was an unforgettable event in Pakistan’s history. Eighty-five people died, including women and children, and over 300 were injured in the attack.

He said that Pakistanis had observed a significant improvement in law and order situation and a momentous decline in terrorism because of successful military operations.

