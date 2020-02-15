Three killed in Faisalabad accidents

FAISALABAD: Three persons, including a woman and a constable, were killed in different accidents here. According to a police report, a police cop Faiz Rasool s/o Ghulam Hussain and a r/o Chak 309-JB, was going on a motorcycle when another motorcycle coming from opposite side hit him. As a result, Faiz suffered fatal injuries and died in a hospital. A speeding loader van hit a motorcycle near Jawad Club on Narrwala Road, killing Shumaila Bibi, w/o Pervez Akhtar and r/o Ghulam Muhammad Abad, died on the spot. In another incident, Mushtaq s/o Bagh Ali was killed in a collision between two vehicles near Jhang.

Four food outlets sealed: The food safety teams sealed four foods outlets and imposed fine amounting to Rs 61,500 on various violators of health laws. According to spokesperson here on Friday, the teams conducted raids at various markets and sealed three shops, Boom Boom Chicken Shop, Usman Traders and Saryas Sip and Bite for selling adulterated items. The teams also imposed fine of Rs 61,500 on several other food outlets and served notices on various others.