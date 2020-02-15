Dismal picture

The PTI government has been in power for over a year and a half now and all economic indicators point towards a dismal performance. Inflation has reached record levels as the prices of other essential commodities have soared. As production costs have gone up under a heavier tax regime, plants have been shuttered and workers unemployed. Investors from within and abroad are unwilling to do business here due to high taxes and extremely uncertain conditions. The situation seems to be worsening with every passing day. Besides the opposition parties even some PTI members and its coalition partners are unhappy with the present situation.

It’s quite obvious that the present government lacks the vision and the capacity to deal with the multiple problems that confront us. No wonder the PTI government has therefore been faced with crises after crisis upon coming into power. I sincerely believe that the opening of a few shelter homes and providing free meals will not solve the actual issues that confront us. The government has to focus on economic growth and creating employment opportunities. A more conciliatory approach towards the opposition parties is also required to keep them onboard in achieving these goals. The prime minister may have been a good cricketer but he seriously lacks the fine art of statecraft. It’s no use blaming the past governments all the time for the present economic mess. Time may be slipping out of the PM’s hands. It’s time to show some actual improvements on the economic front.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad