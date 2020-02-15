close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

Pak players fall in Asian junior squash rankings

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior players lost ranking positions in Asia as per latest rankings of Asian Squash Federation (ASF).

In the under-19 category, M Haris went down four places to 20, while Hamza Sharif lost three positions to reach the same 20th spot. In the under-17 category, Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan retained eithth and 10th spots, respectively.

In the under-15 category, Hamza Khan lost his top position and is now ranked 2nd. Huzaifa Ibrahim also lost one position to take the fourth position. In the under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz retained his 3rd spot, while Umair Arif entered the rankings at 25th place.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports