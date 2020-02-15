Pak players fall in Asian junior squash rankings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior players lost ranking positions in Asia as per latest rankings of Asian Squash Federation (ASF).
In the under-19 category, M Haris went down four places to 20, while Hamza Sharif lost three positions to reach the same 20th spot. In the under-17 category, Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan retained eithth and 10th spots, respectively.
In the under-15 category, Hamza Khan lost his top position and is now ranked 2nd. Huzaifa Ibrahim also lost one position to take the fourth position. In the under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz retained his 3rd spot, while Umair Arif entered the rankings at 25th place.
