close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 15, 2020

Dismal picture

Newspost

 
February 15, 2020

The PTI government has been in power for over a year and a half now and all economic indicators point towards a dismal performance. Inflation has reached record levels as the prices of other essential commodities have soared. As production costs have gone up under a heavier tax regime, plants have been shuttered and workers unemployed. Investors from within and abroad are unwilling to do business here due to high taxes and extremely uncertain conditions. The situation seems to be worsening with every passing day. Besides the opposition parties even some PTI members and its coalition partners are unhappy with the present situation.

It’s quite obvious that the present government lacks the vision and the capacity to deal with the multiple problems that confront us. No wonder the PTI government has therefore been faced with crises after crisis upon coming into power. I sincerely believe that the opening of a few shelter homes and providing free meals will not solve the actual issues that confront us. The government has to focus on economic growth and creating employment opportunities. A more conciliatory approach towards the opposition parties is also required to keep them onboard in achieving these goals. The prime minister may have been a good cricketer but he seriously lacks the fine art of statecraft. It’s no use blaming the past governments all the time for the present economic mess. Time may be slipping out of the PM’s hands. It’s time to show some actual improvements on the economic front.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost