Special attention being paid to cultural, literary institutions: Shafqat Mahmood

Islamabad : Writers and poets are the most sensitive and insightful people in a society. The government is paying special attention to academic, literary and cultural institutions.

Minister for Federal Education, Professional Tra­in­ing and National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood expressed these views at an event arranged to celebrate the 109th birthday anniversary of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz here at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL). The event also marked inauguration of the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Auditorium at PAL, which organized the event in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Terming Faiz as a world-renowned, multi-faceted personality who is perceived as one of the pillars of Urdu poetry, Shafqat said recollected that he played in the establishment and strengthening of various literary and cultural institutions, including PAL. “Faiz has been translated into many world languages. Writers have been playing a commendable role in making the environment conducive for peace, stability, freedom and coexistence. Our government has always paid tributes to the services of writers and appreciates their struggles for the survival and revival of literary and cultural traditions. Along with literature, there has been a continuous effort to promote unity, peace, love, patience and endurance in the promotion of positive thinking in Pakistan,” he stated.

Delivering the keynote address, Iftikhar Arif said, Faiz was a symbol of peace and love. Faiz’s daughters Muneeza Hashmi and Saleema Hashmi were the guests of honour. Saleema pointed out that till the 19 70s, Pakistan did not have a cultural policy in writing; it was Faiz Sahib who, for the very first time, scripted it, leading to the establishment of various cultural and literary organizations. She said, her father was a man of insight with perfect observation. He personally wanted the government pto ay special attention to institutions working for the promotion and development of literature and literary personalities.

Parliamentary Secretary, National History and Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi, and Secretary, National History and Literary Heritage Division Inaamullah Khan were also present. Earlier on, the Director General of PNCA Fauzia Saeed welcomed the audience, with PAL’s Chairman Muhammad Salman presenting the vote of thanks. Faiz’s grandsons Adeel Hashmi and Ali Hashmi also expressed their views.

The event also featured a poetic tribute to Faiz by Tajdar Mustafa Zaidi, Bano Rehmat and Farrukh Zaidi. Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary, National History& Literary Heritage Division, Inaamullah Khan, Federal Secretary, National History & Literary Heritage Division also graced the occasion with their presence.