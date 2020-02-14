Aisam-Inglot in New York Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot moved into the quarter-finals of the New York Open in New York, USA on Thursday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot, ranked 56 and 65, respectively, defeated the wildcard American duo of Tommy Paul and John Isner 6-4, 7-6(3) in the first round of men’s doubles category. They will now face the unseeded duo of Roman Jebavy of Czech Republic and Frederik Nielsen of Denmark in the quarters of this ATP-250 event.