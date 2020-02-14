close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Aisam-Inglot in New York Open quarters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot moved into the quarter-finals of the New York Open in New York, USA on Thursday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot, ranked 56 and 65, respectively, defeated the wildcard American duo of Tommy Paul and John Isner 6-4, 7-6(3) in the first round of men’s doubles category. They will now face the unseeded duo of Roman Jebavy of Czech Republic and Frederik Nielsen of Denmark in the quarters of this ATP-250 event.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports